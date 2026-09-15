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'Harassment, attempted murder, hit-and-run charges in FIR'

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Gurugram's Golf Course accident case: Brother of biker Sia who was hit by a car says, "She is physically okay, but she has started experiencing significant pain now. Initially, the adrenaline in her system masked it, but now she is suffering from severe muscle pulls and widespread body pain. She has to take painkillers, and she also has various scratches and abrasions... 

"We just visited the Sector 56 police station in Gurgaon and met with the SHO, who has registered an FIR. We submitted a written statement from Sia and specified the charges we wanted to include... 

"We have included three main charges of harassment, attempted murder, and hit-and-run. Tomorrow, Sia's verbal statement will be recorded. The SHO himself will come here to record it. After that, she will issue a public statement."

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