Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Govt Paves Way For Fee On UPI Payments Over ₹2,000

Tue, 15 September 2026
Share:
09:33
image
The government on Monday paved the way for banks to levy charges on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions above Rs.2,000, through a notification under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

The Centre specified RuPay-powered debit cards and UPI transactions of up to Rs.2,000, and said 'no bank or system provider shall impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge upon a person making or receiving a payment by using the electronic modes of payment.'

This suggests banks may levy charges on UPI payments above Rs.2,000.

The final call on whether banks impose charges at this very threshold as well as the magnitude of the merchant discount rate (MDR) remains with the UPI and Services Steering Committee headed by the National Payment Corporation of India.

MDR is the fee merchants pay to banks and payment service providers for processing digital payment transactions. Currently, merchants do not pay for accepting UPI payments unlike other instruments such as debit or credit cards.

The government had earlier clarified that an MDR on UPI will only apply to a 'limited set of merchant transactions over a certain threshold' at a fee lower than credit and debit cards.

-- Krity Ambey, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why is police not arresting driver, asks biker Sia
LIVE! Why is police not arresting driver, asks biker Sia

Court blocks Trump's new visa rules for foreign students
Court blocks Trump's new visa rules for foreign students

A US federal judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking a Trump administration rule that would have imposed stricter limits on the duration of stay for foreign students and journalists, citing potential "catastrophic" damage to the...

Rajasthan local polls: BJP edges Cong by 0.94% votes
Rajasthan local polls: BJP edges Cong by 0.94% votes

The BJP has narrowly defeated the Congress in the Rajasthan urban local body elections by less than one percentage point. Independent candidates secured a significant share of votes, and NOTA outperformed several smaller parties. Prime...

ISRO Staff Step Up Privatisation Protest
ISRO Staff Step Up Privatisation Protest

The larger question raised by the associations is simple: If ISRO is no longer to manufacture launch vehicles, what will happen to the institution's accumulated capabilities and the people who built them?

How Did 3 Air India Passengers Bypass Immigration?
How Did 3 Air India Passengers Bypass Immigration?

Air India has been issued a show-cause notice by the ministry of civil aviation after three Italian nationals travelled from Amritsar to Delhi and then to Munich without obtaining mandatory departure immigration clearance, highlighting a...