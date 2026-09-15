Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Girl stabbed at MP college by fellow student for refusing to marry him

Tue, 15 September 2026
Share:
20:06
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
An 18-year-old female student's refusal to marry a young man, a fellow pupil, took an ugly turn when he stabbed and injured her in a government college in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The officer said the police have arrested the accused, Ganesh Thakur (18).

Police Inspector Dinesh Kushwaha said the female student was leaving her class at the government college in Sendhwa town when Thakur, studying in the same educational institute, approached and expressed his desire to marry her.

However, the woman rejected his marriage proposal. Enraged by the rejection, Thakur pointed a country-made pistol at the female student and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire, he said.

The assailant then whipped out a knife and attacked the woman. During the assault, the victim turned and the knife hit her neck, leaving her injured. She was later admitted to Sendhwa Civil Hospital, according to Kushwaha.

Students and college staff present at the scene caught Thakur and handed him over to the police. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UPI payments remain free for P2P transfers, says govt
LIVE! UPI payments remain free for P2P transfers, says govt

India vs Afghanistan T20 Updates: Reddy strikes again; Afghanistan 4 down
India vs Afghanistan T20 Updates: Reddy strikes again; Afghanistan 4 down

FPIs pull Rs 5,109 cr from govt bonds amid global uncertainty
FPIs pull Rs 5,109 cr from govt bonds amid global uncertainty

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn nearly Rs 5,109.21 crore from Indian government securities under the fully accessible route (FAR) in just three days, driven by global uncertainty, elevated crude prices, rising US...

CBI books Arunachal activist over foreign funds for protests
CBI books Arunachal activist over foreign funds for protests

The CBI has registered a case against Arunachal Pradesh environmental activist and lawyer Bhanu Tatak for allegedly receiving Rs 20.94 lakh in foreign funds without mandatory FCRA registration or prior permission. The agency claims these...

Pregnant woman kicked by UP cops dies; 6 suspended
Pregnant woman kicked by UP cops dies; 6 suspended

Six police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, have been suspended in Firozabad after allegedly kicking a pregnant woman during an arrest, leading to her death. The woman's family claims she was kicked in the abdomen while pleading...