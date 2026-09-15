Election for PoK president on Sept 24

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The election for the "president" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would be held on September 24, the region's Election Commission announced on Tuesday.



The office of the "president" has remained vacant since January following the death of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.



Speaking at a press conference in Muzaffarabad, PoK's Chief Election Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said polling would be held at the Assembly Secretariat on September 24, after which votes would be counted on the same day, Dawn reported.



The "president" would be elected through a majority vote, with members of the so-called legislative assembly constituting the electoral college.



The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has a clear majority in the recently elected assembly, and its nominated candidate may easily win the election.



India had described the recent so-called local body elections in PoK as a "complete farce," asserting that such "hollow" exercises cannot hide the ground reality in the region. -- PTI