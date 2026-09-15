Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Election for PoK president on Sept 24

Tue, 15 September 2026
Share:
23:53
File image
File image
The election for the "president" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would be held on September 24, the region's Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

The office of the "president" has remained vacant since January following the death of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

Speaking at a press conference in Muzaffarabad, PoK's Chief Election Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said polling would be held at the Assembly Secretariat on September 24, after which votes would be counted on the same day, Dawn reported.

The "president" would be elected through a majority vote, with members of the so-called legislative assembly constituting the electoral college.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has a clear majority in the recently elected assembly, and its nominated candidate may easily win the election.

India had described the recent so-called local body elections in PoK as a "complete farce," asserting that such "hollow" exercises cannot hide the ground reality in the region. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B'desh PM Rahman received two invitations from India: MEA
LIVE! B'desh PM Rahman received two invitations from India: MEA

2nd T20I: Samson stars as India crush Afghanistan to seal series
2nd T20I: Samson stars as India crush Afghanistan to seal series

Sanju Samson smashed a quick 57 as India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Ladakh groups to launch massive stir for statehood on Sep 20
Ladakh groups to launch massive stir for statehood on Sep 20

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced a major protest rally in Kargil on September 20, demanding justice for victims of police firing in Leh last year and protesting the central government's perceived lack of seriousness in...

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj get 3 weeks bail
Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj get 3 weeks bail

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been granted three weeks' interim bail by a Delhi court in a case involving the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a Jantar Mantar protest. Bhardwaj was previously in...

Job aspirants seeking exam cancellations clash with police
Job aspirants seeking exam cancellations clash with police

Government job aspirants in Patna staged a protest march demanding the cancellation of several recruitment exams, including for sub-inspector posts, citing alleged irregularities. The demonstration led to clashes with police, detentions,...