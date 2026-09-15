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'Driver made lewd comments on woman biker before hit-and-run'

Tue, 15 September 2026
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16:51
Sia Chauhan has alleged that the Bainsla was drunk
Sia Chauhan has alleged that the Bainsla was drunk
Kalyan Bainsla, arrested near Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday, passed indecent comments against the woman biker before he allegedly hit her with his car, sending her skidding for metres on a Gurugram road, according to police.

Bainsla was arrested two days after he allegedly hit the biker riding an Aprilia RS 457 with his speeding Maruti Suzuki Ciaz coming from behind.

Addressing the media here, Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said the victim has said that Bainsla passed indecent comments against her before the incident.

The accused will be produced before a court and remand will be sought for further questioning and investigation, he said.

The DCP said that immediately after the video of the incident came to their notice, police launched a search with the grainy image of the driver caught on camera.

Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia (instagram: rebelwheels_sia_), was riding the bike.

"We came to know that the accused was from Palwal. Three police teams were constituted and he was arrested from near Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday. One more person who was with him at the time of the incident, his role is being investigated. As investigation progresses, we will give further detail," Kumar said.

The car Bainsla was driving belonged to a friend of his, he said. -- PTI

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