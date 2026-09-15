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Driver Kalyan Bainsla arrested in Gurugram hit-and-run case

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Naveen Bainsla, advocate of accused Kalyan Bainsla
Naveen Bainsla, advocate of accused Kalyan Bainsla
Gurugram's Golf Course Accident Case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla has been arrested, says Gurugram Police.

Naveen Bainsla, advocate of accused Kalyan Bainsla, says, "This is not a hit-and-run case; it is a matter of negligence. It happened purely due to over-speeding and reckless behavior -- they were racing against each other. There was a large group of bikers -- about 20-30 riders. Instead of following road rules, they were speeding and performing stunts. 

"They were taunting and harassing other vehicles, provoking them to race or overtake. The collision between the car and the bike occurred simply because of the speed at which they were driving. It is strictly a case of negligence--nothing more to it than that.

"Kalyan Bainsla is from my village. He is a very good man; he is a national and international Kabaddi player. There hasn't been a single complaint against his family to date; they are a very socially respected family. They were not drinking.

"It happened at 7 in the morning. His family members were with him. Claims about drinking are completely false. He is a gym trainer and a gym owner. It was simply a case where both parties were at fault--the riders and him. They were racing at high speeds, lost control, and the vehicles collided. The police are currently investigating the matter. We will face whatever further action follows."

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