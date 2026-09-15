Delhi government to construct hostels for 10,000 students: CM

16:03

Seven people died when the PG accommodation Satya Niketan collapsed

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has decided to construct fully equipped and secure hostel facilities for 10,000 students enrolled across colleges and universities in the city.



According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the work on the project is already underway.



"Every student who comes to Delhi carries a dream in their eyes, years of hard work behind them and the hopes of a family back home. Our endeavour is to give them a safe, supportive place to stay, so they can study with peace of mind and move closer to the future they came here to build," the Delhi CMO said in a statement.



Elaborating on the policy roadmap, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that inter-departmental consultations have been initiated to finalize suitable land parcels and architectural blueprints for the upcoming facilities.