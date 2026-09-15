Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi government to construct hostels for 10,000 students: CM

Tue, 15 September 2026
Share:
16:03
Seven people died when the PG accommodation Satya Niketan collapsed
Seven people died when the PG accommodation Satya Niketan collapsed
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has decided to construct fully equipped and secure hostel facilities for 10,000 students enrolled across colleges and universities in the city.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the work on the project is already underway.

"Every student who comes to Delhi carries a dream in their eyes, years of hard work behind them and the hopes of a family back home. Our endeavour is to give them a safe, supportive place to stay, so they can study with peace of mind and move closer to the future they came here to build," the Delhi CMO said in a statement.

Elaborating on the policy roadmap, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that inter-departmental consultations have been initiated to finalize suitable land parcels and architectural blueprints for the upcoming facilities.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! They stripped my daughter of dignity: Disha's father wants life term
LIVE! They stripped my daughter of dignity: Disha's father wants life term

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj get 3 weeks bail
Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj get 3 weeks bail

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been granted three weeks' interim bail by a Delhi court in a case involving the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a Jantar Mantar protest. Bhardwaj was previously in...

'Final chance': SC gives Rajpal Yadav 2 weeks to return Rs 2 cr
'Final chance': SC gives Rajpal Yadav 2 weeks to return Rs 2 cr

The Supreme Court has given actor Rajpal Yadav a final two-week opportunity to present a concrete proposal for repaying an outstanding amount to a private firm, directing him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the apex court registry. This comes...

Nirmala Sitharaman's advice for Gen Z, Gen Alpha
Nirmala Sitharaman's advice for Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called upon 'Gen Z' and 'Gen Alpha' to assume leadership, prioritise the nation, and contribute to its growth, rather than questioning what the country has done for them.

Raj local polls: Independents storm CM Sharma's home turf
Raj local polls: Independents storm CM Sharma's home turf

Independents have secured nearly two-thirds of urban wards in Bharatpur and Deeg districts, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's home turf, significantly outperforming the BJP and Congress in local body elections. This unexpected surge sets...