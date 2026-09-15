Consumer watchdog slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Rapido over ads

20:37

Consumer watchdog CCPA has imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on ride-hailing platform Rapido for unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements, the government said on Tuesday.



The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) mentioned that the action against Rapido is based on a sector-wide examination of cab and bike-taxi aggregator platforms operating in India. The probe is being done to examine practices relating to pre-ride tipping and dynamic pricing.



Already, the authority had issued notices to platforms including Uber, Ola, Rapido and Namma Yatri, directing them to comply with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023.



Dark Patterns are deceptive user interface designs that mislead or manipulate consumers into making unintended choices.



According to an official statement, the CCPA has imposed a "penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, which operates the ride-hailing platform Rapido, for misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, unfair contract and dark patterns in the manner in which riders were prompted to pay more before their rides were confirmed". -- PTI