Clearly a matter of male ego, says biker Sia's father

12:22

Sia's father said she hadn't told him about the accident initially

The father of Sia, the victim of the Gurugram hit-and-run incident, on Tuesday said it was "fortunate" that his daughter survived with no severe injuries, alleging that the accused showed no remorse and that the case required stricter charges.



He said that he has sought the addition of charges including hit-and-run, attempt to murder and harassment in the FIR registered in connection with the case.



He further alleged that the incident reflected "male ego" and claimed that the accused's statements showed a lack of awareness about the situation.



Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said, "We submitted a written complaint in Gurugram yesterday; an FIR had already been registered there, likely under media pressure. However, the sections invoked weren't adequate, so we submitted an application requesting the inclusion of charges for hit-and-run, attempted murder, and harassment. The SHO is arriving shortly to record my daughter's statement, as she isn't in a condition to go there herself. I requested that the statement be recorded here first."



Recalling when he came to know about the incident, Sia's father said that his daughter had not informed him immediately and he found out about the accident later.



"My daughter was a bit nervous; she hadn't told me, and I wasn't aware the accident had happened. I only found out at 3:00 PM yesterday... The person who hit her shows absolutely no guilt; he believes it wasn't his fault... It is fortunate that my daughter didn't sustain severe injuries; he fully intended to kill her. I insisted that a charge of attempted murder should be filed against him," he said.



"It is clearly a matter of male ego; he claims in his reel that he couldn't tell whether the driver was a man or a woman. Either the man was so intoxicated that he couldn't distinguish between a male and a female driver... My daughter observed that the entire group was heavily intoxicated," he further said. -- PTI