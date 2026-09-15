'CBI's FIR in Disha Salian case conspiracy to tarnish Thackerays'

13:25

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the CBI's first information report (FIR) in the Disha Salian death case is a political conspiracy orchestrated by the Centre to tarnish the Thackeray family's reputation.



Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that Mumbai police had already probed the matter thoroughly and cleared Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray of any link to the former celebrity manager's death in June 2020.



The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the death of Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, naming no accused in compliance with Bombay High Court directives on a petition filed by her father.



"The way the matter was taken to court, which gave an order (to hand over the case to CBI), is a conspiracy. It has specifically said to conduct a CBI probe but do not name anyone. Yet names are being taken in the media," the Sena (UBT) leader said.



He claimed the CBI probe is being weaponised to target Aaditya Thackeray, who has been attacking the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on various public issues.



He also termed it an attempt to divert attention from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's agitation or put pressure on the Shiv Sena (UBT) to support the delimitation bill in Parliament.



On September 2, the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death while pulling up the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation raises more questions than answers.



"This is a political conspiracy by Delhi to tarnish the image of the Thackeray family, which enjoys a place in the hearts of people," Raut added.



He also alleged that the FIR is being selectively leaked to the media, citing that of the 16 pages, only one has been shared.



Raut accused the Centre of earlier starting a campaign against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the DMK, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. -- PTI