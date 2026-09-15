BJP questions Rahul's 'silence' on ED action against ex-Cong CMs' aides

14:26

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of remaining 'silent' on corruption allegations against Congress leaders and functionaries, citing the Enforcement Directorate's action against close associates of former chief ministers in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.



The BJP also slammed the Congress over three of its chief ministers not attending a dinner hosted during the BRICS summit, terming it 'shameful'.



Talking to reporters in New Delhi, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said the Congress' so-called 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' appeared to be running a 'business of corruption'.



She said, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji that on the one hand he talks about students, but when his own party members play with the future of the youth and students of this country, does that echo not reach his ears?"



On September 10, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids against Chandan Singh Jeena, a former personal assistant of ex-Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari Exam conducted in 2016.



Swaraj said assets recovered during the searches were beyond Jeena's income.



She also cited the arrest of a former officer on special duty (OSD) to former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in connection with the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment examination paper leak case.



"Recently, you saw that in Himachal, a case of commission-taking surfaced in outsourcing recruitment, and allegations have been levelled against a leader's son," Swaraj alleged.



"So I want to ask Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji: You talk big, you talk about the youth's future and unemployment, but when it comes to your own party members and leaders, and such serious questions of political patronage arise, why do you go silent?" she said.



On the BRICS dinner, Swaraj said political and ideological differences are normal, but there should be no animosity when the issue concerns India and national interest.



She said chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states skipping the BRICS dinner was 'very saddening and shameful'.



"I want to ask the Congress party: Have you started opposing Maa Bharati while opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji?" she said.



Swaraj said the BRICS platform was neither a BJP nor a political platform, but India's platform and a matter of the honour of 'Ma Bharati'. -- PTI