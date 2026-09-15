Biker Sia: Driver was making gestures, he looked drunk

10:06





"Then, the car slowed down and dropped back behind me. The second incident--which is shown in the video--was when the car pulled up alongside me, and the driver made some gestures. He said something--trying to get me to stop--and that's when I got scared. You could clearly tell from his face that they had been drinking.





"There was another guy next to him who was also making gestures, and I think there were two more guys in the back, but the car had tinted windows, so I couldn't see exactly who or how many people were inside. They kept making gestures and coming right up close to me..."

Gurugram's Golf Course accident case: Victim Sia says, "In the video I posted yesterday, you can see a car chasing me--I usually go for a bike ride on Sundays, and I was riding along Golf Course Road. At the time, I hadn't really noticed the car moving along the road or following me. The first thing that happened was that he sped past me very closely while I was riding. I was startled and wondered why the car had come so close to me. I tried to ignore it at first.