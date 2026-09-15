Bengal: Explosion rocks Rejinagar area ahead of bypoll

23:57

An explosion rocked the Naopukuria area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday evening, weeks ahead of the October 6 Rejinagar assembly bypoll, the police said.



The police also recovered bombs from a container in the area which falls under the Rejinagar assembly constituency, according to police sources.



No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.



Locals said a loud explosion was heard in Naopukuria under Beldanga police station late in the evening, following which the area was covered with smoke. People rushed towards a nearby water body from where the sound was heard, but none was found.



Some locals claimed that unidentified persons were allegedly making bombs near the pond when the explosion occurred.



Others said a large number of bombs had been stored inside a container near the water body and may have exploded due to the intense heat.



A Beldanga police station officer said a preliminary investigation indicated that some bombs had been stored inside a container near the waterbody.



"Apparently, a brick fell on the container from above, following which the bombs exploded," the officer said. -- PTI