B'desh PM Rahman received two invitations from India: MEA

22:57

India had extended two separate invitations to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman -- for a bilateral visit and to attend the BRICS Summit in his capacity as the Chair of BIMSTEC, the ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday.



The remarks were made by the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday during a biweekly presser here in the national capital.



Responding to ANI's question on whether an invitation had been sent to Rahman, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India had first invited the Bangladesh Prime Minister for a bilateral visit and subsequently invited him to participate in the BRICS Summit as BIMSTEC Chair.



"We had invited the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. Subsequently, he was also invited to attend the BRICS Summit in his capacity as the Chair of BIMSTEC. Therefore, he had received two invitations - one for a bilateral visit and the other for participation in the BRICS Summit," Jaiswal said.



His remarks come as India and Bangladesh continue to advance through meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and shared commitments to long-term stability and economic partnership across South Asia. -- ANI