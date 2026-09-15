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Army GOC reviews security, counter-terrorism operations in Poonch

Tue, 15 September 2026
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General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps Lieutenant General P K Mishra on Tuesday visited operational locations in the Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation and ongoing focused counter-terrorism operations, the Army said.

"The Corps Commander was briefed on ongoing operations for domination of the Pir Panjal Range, robust joint intelligence network and seamless synergy with all security agencies," Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Mishra was accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, a counter-insurgency force responsible for operations in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

"The GOC commended the professional conduct and unwavering commitment of all stakeholders and lauded the relentless operations to deny inimical elements any operational space, despite challenging terrain and weather conditions," the post read. -- PTI

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