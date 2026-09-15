46 gelatin sticks found in passenger's bag after mix-up at Andhra bus station

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Manasa said he did not open the bag and instead went to a police station, where he informed the police that the bag was not his and that his own bag was missing.



It was following his complaint that the police discovered the gelatin sticks inside the bag, she said. -- PTI

The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday recovered 46 gelatin sticks, weighing around five kg, from a passenger's bag following an apparent baggage mix-up at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada, the police said.The police suspect that the material was being transported to a stone quarry, though they said this was only a preliminary suspicion."The police recovered 46 gelatin sticks, weighing nearly five kg, from a passenger's bag around 1 am after a baggage mix-up," Vijayawada South Zone assistant commissioner of police (ACP) K Manasa toldAccording to the preliminary investigation, the passenger had picked up the wrong bag, and was unaware of its contents.The passenger realised that the bag did not belong to him but did not know that it contained gelatin sticks or suspected explosives.