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4 held in Mathura jewellery showroom theft; ornaments worth Rs 12 cr recovered

Tue, 15 September 2026
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An ex-employee among four individuals was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the theft of gold ornaments and cash from a jeweller's showroom in Kosikalan, the police said.

The entire stolen jewellery and cash, including 7.12 kg of gold jewellery worth around Rs 12 crore and Rs 11 lakh in cash, were recovered from them, Agra Zone ADG SK Bhagat said at a press conference in Mathura.

In the FIR registered after the theft on Sunday, the police said that approximately 10 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 15 lakh cash were stolen.

The police arrested the accused -- Vishnu alias Pappu Soni, his brother Mohan and two women -- from Gopalbagh locality, he said.

The police also recovered the key of the locker allegedly used in the crime, clothes worn during the incident, a bag, gas and wire cutters, and the DVR containing CCTV footage from the showroom, Bhagat said.

The CCTV footage recorded the accused entering the showroom on Sunday, committing the theft and leaving the premises, he said.

According to the police, Pappu, who had earlier worked at the showroom, entered the premises by cutting an iron grille installed on the roof to keep monkeys out and then cut the door lock with a gas cutter. -- PTI

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