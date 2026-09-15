13 Indians rescued, one missing after MT El Gaia attack

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India on Tuesday reiterated the call for free and safe navigation in international waters and the unhindered flow of commerce through international waterways in the region after the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia came under attack off the coast of Oman, with 13 of the 14 Indian nationals on board rescued while search operations are underway for one missing seafarer.



Responding to a question from ANI during the biweekly press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the attack involved a Panama-flagged vessel carrying 14 Indian nationals.



"Of these, 13 have been rescued, and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for their efforts in rescuing our nationals. One Indian national, a seafarer who was on board the vessel, remains missing," Jaiswal said.



He added that search and rescue operations were continuing with the assistance of the Omani authorities, while the Indian Embassy remained in close contact with them.



He also voiced concern over attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilian interests in the region, stressing that the safety of seafarers and uninterrupted maritime commerce remain critical. -- ANI