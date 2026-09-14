Wig, aliases, luxury cars: Mumbai conman held in Rs 30 cr investment fraud

14:20





While the principal investment collected stands at around Rs 5 crore, the total loss reported by victims, including an NRI woman, is approximately Rs 30.26 crore. -- PTI

Wearing a wig to hide his identity and living under three different aliases, a 56-year-old conman who allegedly duped investors of more than Rs 30 crore through a stock market scam has been arrested from Gujarat, an official said on Monday.The accused, Roshan Bhushan Sheth, funded a lavish lifestyle of luxury flats, high-end cars, and expensive watches through the fraud, luring 42 victims across Maharashtra and Gujarat with promises of 5 percent monthly returns on investments, the official from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said.The EOW arrested Sheth from a residential building in Gujarat's Valsad in July, he said.According to the probe agency, Sheth circulated fabricated profit statements to convince investors that their funds were traded in the stock market.