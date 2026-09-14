Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court in rape case after SC order

Mon, 14 September 2026
Share:
15:01
Rape convict and former Editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal surrenders before court in Goa on Monday./ANI on X
Rape convict and former Editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal surrenders before court in Goa on Monday./ANI on X
Rape convict and former Editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal has surrendered before Mapusa court in Goa on Monday. 

Supreme Court ordered Tejpal to surrender within three weeks' time and to furnish the surrender certificate before the court. 

A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe also agreed to list Tejpal's appeal (challenge) against the Bombay HC judgment that convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in the rape case on September 22, if Tejpal is able to submit the surrender certificate by then. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian death case
LIVE! CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian death case

Modi-Xi Meet: Why The Road Ahead Is Tough
Modi-Xi Meet: Why The Road Ahead Is Tough

'Xi is conveying that China is a pre-eminent power, and India should modulate its actions or approaches accordingly.'

Enemies Beware! India Widens Missile Testing Infra
Enemies Beware! India Widens Missile Testing Infra

Specialised range taking shape in Andhra Pradesh, while West Bengal clears way for DRDO's new testing facility.

Gulf war simmers again: Houthi advance puts Saudi on edge
Gulf war simmers again: Houthi advance puts Saudi on edge

Fighting in Yemen has intensified as Houthi rebels advance on strategic government-held areas like Marib and Taiz, putting pressure on Saudi Arabia to respond. The conflict is also linked to wider US-Iran tensions affecting shipping in...

Sandeshkhali violence: BJP worker's remains exhumed
Sandeshkhali violence: BJP worker's remains exhumed

Skeletal remains of a BJP worker, Astik Chandra Das, allegedly killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in 2021, have been exhumed following a court order. His family claims he was assaulted by TMC supporters, denied...