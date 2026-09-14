Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court in rape case after SC order

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Rape convict and former Editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal surrenders before court in Goa on Monday./ANI on X

Rape convict and former Editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal has surrendered before Mapusa court in Goa on Monday.



Supreme Court ordered Tejpal to surrender within three weeks' time and to furnish the surrender certificate before the court.



A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe also agreed to list Tejpal's appeal (challenge) against the Bombay HC judgment that convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in the rape case on September 22, if Tejpal is able to submit the surrender certificate by then. -- ANI