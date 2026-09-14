Speeding car hits woman biker, drags bike in Gurugram; probe underway

12:39





She later shared details of the incident on her Instagram profile.



According to Siya, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road on Sunday when a car allegedly began following them.



She alleged that the occupants of the car approached her and started misbehaving. When she asked them to maintain their distance, they allegedly asked her to stop the bike.



Siya also alleged that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated.



A short while later, while overtaking, the car struck her bike from the side, causing her to fall, she said.



The incident was captured by a camera mounted on her bike and the video was later shared on social media.





The footage shows the car hitting the bike and dragging it for several metres. -- PTI

A speeding car allegedly hit a sports bike ridden by a woman on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, knocking her off the bike and dragging it for several metres, the police said on Monday.The occupants of the car fled the scene after the collision, they said.The biker, Siya, sustained injuries after falling onto the road.