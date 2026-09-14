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Rape accused shot in leg after attacking woman cop in Coimbatore

Mon, 14 September 2026
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A 28-year-old man, arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, was shot in the leg by the police in Coimbatore after he allegedly attacked a woman inspector while attempting to flee, officials said.

The accused, identified as Thavasi, a daily wage worker, was arrested on Sunday along with his accomplice, 24-year-old Santhosh, for the crime that occurred on September 12.

Based on a complaint lodged at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore South, police secured the two men after analysing surveillance footage and other evidence.

During interrogation, Thavasi revealed that a sickle used to threaten the minor had been hidden in a local graveyard. A police team led by Inspector I Sornavalli subsequently escorted the accused to the location to recover the weapon.

According to police, Thavasi retrieved the concealed sickle at the site and attacked Inspector Sornavalli, inflicting a shoulder injury, before attempting to escape.

When the accused ignored repeated warnings to surrender and attempted to attack other personnel, Sub-Inspector Silambarasan opened fire in self-defense, shooting Thavasi in the left leg. -- PTI

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