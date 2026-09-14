Railway police seize 50 kg cannabis in Faridabad, 3 held

22:24

Railway police in Faridabad seized around 50 kg of cannabis and arrested three people who had brought the consignment from Vishakhapatnam to be supplied in Meham, Haryana, officials said on Monday.



Government Railway Police (GRP) at Ballabgarh railway station made the seizure. Police are now trying to ascertain the source and the receiver at Meham, they said.



Railway police said that during a routine check, they seized a large consignment of cannabis concealed in two plastic sacks. The accused were identified as Jobanpreet and his wife Anita, both residents of Fatehabad; and Nitin, a resident of Meham in Haryana.



"The seized cannabis amounts to a commercial quantity. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused brought the consignment from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and intended to supply it in Meham, Haryana," a senior railway police officer said.



"Our police team is now attempting to uncover the entire drug network by interrogating the accused. The police team is also investigating whether the accused have supplied cannabis in the past and identifying others involved in this network," said Rajesh Chechi, DSP of GRP. -- PTI