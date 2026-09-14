Political theme marks Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Kolkata's Baguiati

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A devotee performs aarti on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at Bhawanipur, in Kolkata on Monday./ANI Photo

A Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Kolkata's Baguiati area has adopted a political theme this year, showcasing what organisers claim is the transformation of West Bengal before and after May 4 under a "double-engine government" of the BJP at the Centre and in the state.



The six-day celebration at an apartment complex features an 11-foot idol of Lord Ganesha in a royal setting and a 10-by-10-foot three-dimensional wall installation depicting what the organisers describe as Bengal's journey from challenges to development.



The installation contrasts events and issues under two sections -- before 4th May and after 4th May.



West Bengal assembly poll results were declared on May 4, with the BJP coming to power by defeating the TMC.



The first section refers to the alleged chaos during football star Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata in December, the 'Justice for Abhaya' movement following the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024, Bangladesh border fencing and alleged cow smuggling, an organiser told PTI.



The 'After 4th May' section at the marquee on VIP Road showcases the proposed New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri bullet train, completion of the stalled viaduct gap at Chingrighata, the opening of new industries and demolition of alleged illegal constructions through bulldozer action.



The theme, titled 'Parivartan - Towards a Developed Bengal with a Double Engine Government', seeks to portray a Bengal that is more progressive, industrially developed and better connected, he said.



The celebrations were inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of state Minister of State for Agricultural Marketing Dilip Ghosh, MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari and others. -- PTI