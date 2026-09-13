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MPSC exam 'paper leaks': CJP to join protesters

Mon, 14 September 2026
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The Cockroach Janta Party said on Sunday that its members and founder Abhijeet Dipke will join students in their protests over alleged paper leaks in various online examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The CJP made the announcement after a group of MPSC aspirants met Dipke at the latter's home in the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The agitation seeking the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary would be taken forward, while a statewide tour would be undertaken to interact with MPSC aspirants if the demand was not met by September 24, the CJP said in a release.

Dipke and CJP members would join the protesters, it said.

After his meeting with MPSC aspirants, Dipke said in a video message, "I and CJP are with MPSC aspirants in this fight. We will stand with the aspirants till the resignations (of top MPSC officials)."

MPSC aspirants have staged protests in parts of the state, demanding transparency in the recruitment process and action against the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in various examinations.  -- PTI

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