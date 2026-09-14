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Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mon, 14 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed that with divine blessings, everyone's efforts meet with success and the nation continues to progress steadily.

In a message, the prime minister hoped that this sacred festival of worshipping and seeking the blessings of the 'Remover of Obstacles' would infuse new energy and enthusiasm into everyone's lives.

'Heartfelt greetings to my fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi... I pray that with divine blessings, everyone's efforts meet with success and our nation continues to progress steadily. Ganpati Bappa Morya,' he wrote on X in Hindi.  -- PTI

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