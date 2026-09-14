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Meta restricts viral AI video of Keralam CM dancing

Mon, 14 September 2026
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Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan/File image
Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan/File image
Meta has restricted access in India to a viral AI-generated video showing Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan dancing with KSEB officials related to the recent power cut issue, its creators said on Monday.

The video, which was posted on the Instagram page 'aikavala' on Thursday, had garnered 1.78 crore views by Sunday, the page's operator said.

Satheesan had recently mentioned the video at an event organised by the Kerala High Court, saying he was excited to see it.

He claimed he could dance better than Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The video shows Satheesan dancing with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials and was created using artificial intelligence, according to the page.

In a post on Sunday, 'aikavala' said access to the video had been restricted in India after Meta complied with a legal request.

"We have restricted access to your content in India pursuant to notice from the Government of India," a message from Meta shared by the creators said.

Abhijith, who runs the Instagram page, told media that he did not believe the restriction was due to any objection from the Chief Minister's side. -- PTI

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LIVE! Meta restricts viral AI video of Keralam CM dancing
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