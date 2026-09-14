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Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim meets Keralam CM

Mon, 14 September 2026
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Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim/Vyacheslav Viktorov/Roscongress Foundation via Reuters
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim/Vyacheslav Viktorov/Roscongress Foundation via Reuters
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan at a wellness centre in Chelembra in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, during his stay in the state.

PM Ibrahim arrived in Keralam on Sunday evening after attending the BRICS conference in New Delhi and was staying at the wellness centre.

According to details shared by the Keralam Public Relations Department (PRD), Satheesan arrived at the centre by helicopter at around 2.30 pm for the meeting with the Malaysian premier.

In the pictures shared by PRD, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and PK Kunhalikutty, who is also the Keralam Industries Minister, were present at the meeting.

Satheesan presented a traditional Kathakali-themed memento to the Malaysian Prime Minister.

PM Ibrahim also presented a gift to Satheesan, as seen in the pictures shared by the PRD.

PM Ibrahim had arrived in Keralam to meet prominent Sunni scholar and Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar in Kozhikode on Sunday evening. -- PTI

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