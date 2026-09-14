Majhi appeals to people of Odisha to light lamps on Modi's 76th birth anniv

19:55

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday appealed to the people of Odisha to light a lamp at home, in a temple or at a prominent place on the 76th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.



Majhi also requested the people to post pictures and videos of the 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' on social media.



In a video message, Majhi also underscored five decades of Modi's "selfless service" as the chief minister of Gujarat and the prime minister.



"Modi ji has devoted his life to building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India. Let every diya carry our love, gratitude and prayers for his long, healthy and blessed life," the CM said.



Majhi said the Odisha government will observe a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhijan' fom September 17 to mark Modi's birth anniversary.



During the period, a host of programmes, including plantation drives and blood donation camps will be organised across the state. -- PTI