Lightning strike kills two, injures one in UP's Ballia

19:25

Two youths were killed and another injured after lightning struck a tree under which they had taken shelter from heavy rain in Ballia district on Monday, the police said.



The incident took place in Kasonder village under the Bhimpura police station area in the afternoon, they said.



According to police, several people had taken shelter under a tree during heavy rain when lightning struck it. Ranjit Kumar (33) and Anurag Kumar (24) died on the spot, while Chhotu Kumar (32) sustained burn injuries.



Chhotu is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police said.



SHO Ranjit Vishwakarma said the bodies of the two deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination. -- PTI