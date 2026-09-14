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Keralam: Police officer under probe after seized tobacco products stolen

Mon, 14 September 2026
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15:30
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A police officer is under investigation after seven bags of banned tobacco products seized in a case were stolen from Sultan Bathery police station here, officials said on Monday.

The investigation is against Senior Civil Police Officer Sabith, who is suspected of stealing the seized products from the station and has been untraceable since the incident came to light, officials said.

According to the police, seven bags of banned tobacco products were seized from a person at Dhottappankulam near Sultan Bathery on June 7.

The seized goods were produced before a magistrate court, which directed that they be kept at the police station. 

They were subsequently stored in a room used for keeping case evidence, officials said.

On September 10, officials inspected the room and found that the seized tobacco products had been stolen.

A theft case was registered, and a deputy SP-rank officer was assigned to investigate the incident, the police said.

During the probe, officials found that the evidence room lock was intact, indicating the room had been accessed with a key.

The police later examined CCTV footage from the station in detail and found that Sabith allegedly entered the room and removed the seized products, officials said. -- PTI

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