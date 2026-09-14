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JNU harassment case: DCW seeks report on action by varsity ICC in 3 days

Mon, 14 September 2026
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The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University on the action taken by its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on a sexual harassment complaint filed by 11 students against a professor in May.

The DCW noted that no further report or action in the matter has been publicly disclosed by the university since the complaint was filed and the ICC began its proceedings.

It has taken suo motu cognisance of the allegations and directed the JNU vice-chancellor to provide within three days a report on the proceedings conducted by the ICC constituted under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, according to a press release.

Eleven JNU students had filed a complaint with the university's ICC in May, alleging sexual harassment by a professor, according to university sources.

The university subsequently went into a roughly 45-day semester break, with classes resuming in mid-July.

With no further development reported publicly, the DCW has now sought details of the action taken by the ICC and the current status of the proceedings from the university. -- PTI

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