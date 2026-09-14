JD-U leaders to soon meet Amit Shah to discuss UCC

15:59

Janata Dal-United working president Sanjay Jha on Monday said his party leaders will soon meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue of Uniform Civil Code in states.



The JD-U leader's remarks come a day after Shah asserted that the NDA governments in 21 states will introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before 2029.



"We will soon meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue," Jha told PTI when asked about Shah's assertion.



Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, Shah highlighted the government's initiatives for women and said, "Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced UCC in several states, and I am confident that in the 21 BJP-NDA ruled states, we will introduce the UCC before 2029."



The press conference was organised to announce a month-long campaign from September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and 25 years of his public service starting as the Gujarat chief minister. -- PTI