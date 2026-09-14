Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

JD-U leaders to soon meet Amit Shah to discuss UCC

Mon, 14 September 2026
Share:
15:59
image
Janata Dal-United working president Sanjay Jha on Monday said his party leaders will soon meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue of Uniform Civil Code in states.

The JD-U leader's remarks come a day after Shah asserted that the NDA governments in 21 states will introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before 2029.

"We will soon meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue," Jha told PTI when asked about Shah's assertion.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, Shah highlighted the government's initiatives for women and said, "Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced UCC in several states, and I am confident that in the 21 BJP-NDA ruled states, we will introduce the UCC before 2029."

The press conference was organised to announce a month-long campaign from September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and 25 years of his public service starting as the Gujarat chief minister. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian death case
LIVE! CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian death case

UCC will be implemented in Maha after panel report: Fadnavis
UCC will be implemented in Maha after panel report: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the state government has already constituted a committee to prepare the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and that the law will be implemented after the committee submits its report.

Modi-Xi Meet: Why The Road Ahead Is Tough
Modi-Xi Meet: Why The Road Ahead Is Tough

'Xi is conveying that China is a pre-eminent power, and India should modulate its actions or approaches accordingly.'

Meta restricts viral AI video of Keralam CM Satheesan dancing
Meta restricts viral AI video of Keralam CM Satheesan dancing

Meta has restricted access in India to a viral AI-generated video depicting Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan dancing with KSEB officials. The video, which garnered 1.78 crore views, was restricted following a legal request, though the...

Speeding car hits woman biker, drags bike for several metres
Speeding car hits woman biker, drags bike for several metres

A woman riding a sports bike on Gurugram's Golf Course Road was allegedly hit by a speeding car whose occupants had previously harassed her. The car dragged her bike for several metres, and the occupants fled. The incident was captured...