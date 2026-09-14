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Jarange announces solo protest, to reach Mumbai tomorrow

Mon, 14 September 2026
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Denied permission for his hunger strike in Mumbai, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday announced he would head to the state capital alone on September 15 to stage a protest at Azad Maidan.

Addressing supporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on the 16th day of his indefinite fast, Jarange accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of blocking the protest out of fear, and attempting to create unrest during the Ganesh festival to blame the Maratha community for it.

Mumbai police on Sunday denied permission to Jarange for his indefinite hunger strike in the metropolis from September 19, citing potential security concerns during the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

The police turned down a formal request from the activist's team citing possible violations of Public Meetings, Demonstrations, and Processions Rules, as well as alleged non-compliance with venue conditions during previous protests.

"Fearing the strength of the Maratha community, the government has denied permission to go to Mumbai. As a counter to the government's decision, I will leave for Mumbai alone on September 15 at 11 am," Jarange said. -- PTI

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