IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across Arunachal districts from Sep 15

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The IMD on Monday forecast rain and thunderstorms in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh from September 15, with the weather activity likely to continue over parts of the state for the next five days.



On Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms are likely in Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Papum Pare, Tirap and Longding districts, according to the weather bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here on Monday.



On Wednesday, the weather activity is likely to be concentrated over Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kamle, Tirap and Longding districts.



On Thursday, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and Tirap are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms, according to the district-wise warning map issued by the meteorological centre, Itanagar.



According to the forecast, the weather is expected to remain comparatively less active on Friday, with East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and Tirap likely to witness rain and thunderstorms. -- PTI