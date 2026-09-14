Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across Arunachal districts from Sep 15

Mon, 14 September 2026
Share:
19:27
File image
File image
The IMD on Monday forecast rain and thunderstorms in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh from September 15, with the weather activity likely to continue over parts of the state for the next five days.

On Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms are likely in Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Papum Pare, Tirap and Longding districts, according to the weather bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here on Monday.

On Wednesday, the weather activity is likely to be concentrated over Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kamle, Tirap and Longding districts.

On Thursday, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and Tirap are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms, according to the district-wise warning map issued by the meteorological centre, Itanagar.

According to the forecast, the weather is expected to remain comparatively less active on Friday, with East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and Tirap likely to witness rain and thunderstorms. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nandigram bypoll: Rebels to field candidate against Mamata
LIVE! Nandigram bypoll: Rebels to field candidate against Mamata

Jarange to head to Mumbai for solo stir amid Ganesh festival
Jarange to head to Mumbai for solo stir amid Ganesh festival

Denied permission for his hunger strike in Mumbai, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday announced he would head to the Maharashtra capital alone on September 15 to stage a protest at Azad Maidan.

Raj local polls: BJP gains edge over Cong; Independents crucial
Raj local polls: BJP gains edge over Cong; Independents crucial

The ruling BJP has increased its lead over the Congress in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning 3,587 wards against Congress's 3,050. Independents also performed strongly, securing 2,024 wards. While BJP secured a clear...

Modi-Xi Meet: Why The Road Ahead Is Tough
Modi-Xi Meet: Why The Road Ahead Is Tough

'Xi is conveying that China is a pre-eminent power, and India should modulate its actions or approaches accordingly.'

Speeding car hits woman biker, drags bike for several metres
Speeding car hits woman biker, drags bike for several metres

A woman riding a sports bike on Gurugram's Golf Course Road was allegedly hit by a speeding car whose occupants had previously harassed her. The car dragged her bike for several metres, and the occupants fled. The incident was captured...