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Girl dies of gunshot in J-K's Reasi, preliminary probe suggests suicide

Mon, 14 September 2026
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An 18-year-old girl died of a gunshot wound from a licensed gun at her residence in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Priyanka Devi, a resident of Panassa village in the Thakrakote area, allegedly fired the licensed firearm at her residence late Sunday night, resulting in her death on the spot, the officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl committed suicide, but the motive behind her taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, they said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, they added. -- PTI

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