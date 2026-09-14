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Fund houses pour Rs 13,000 crore into IPOs

Mon, 14 September 2026
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India's mutual fund industry deployed Rs 12,944 crore across mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2026 (until August 31), marked by sharp institutional concentration among a few dominant asset managers.

Three fund houses -- ICICI Prudential, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund -- captured over 52 per cent of total institutional allocations, committing Rs 6,770 crore to public issues.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund emerged as the largest overall institutional buyer by absolute value, deploying capital across 13 distinct mainboard listings.

However, SBI Mutual Fund established the highest market-cap-weighted ownership position at 3.8 per cent, despite participating in only six companies.

By consolidating significant capital into a select group of offerings, SBI Mutual Fund demonstrated a targeted strategy that maximised portfolio exposure relative to issuer size.

The concentrated backing of major fund houses closely aligned with the market’s strongest primary performances.

Top performing listings of the year, including Shadowfax, Amagi, Omnitech, and Sedemac Mechatronics, were heavily anchored by these leading institutional buyers.

Large fund houses effectively acted as key valuation anchors, providing crucial liquidity and institutional validation during market price discovery.

The broader institutional landscape revealed an asymmetric appetite for new paper. While smaller asset managers scattered capital across smaller tickets, dominant fund managers leveraged robust liquidity to secure substantial anchor portions.

As primary issuance momentum continues through 2026, asset size and concentrated stock selection remain the primary drivers shaping institutional ownership across India’s equity capital markets.

-- Shilpa Rangarajan, Business Standard

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