Court reserves order on bail plea of Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj

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Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj/Image courtesy Facebook

A Delhi court on Monday reserved for September 15 its order on the bail plea of Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar, among other charges.



During the proceedings, Bhardwaj's advocate claimed that his client had been arrested after "some political developments" and that the complainant in the present case had in fact attacked Bhardwaj during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in June.



Bhardwaj had been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody on September 7.



On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler asked the Delhi Police whether Bhardwaj had used a casteist slur at the time of the incident. The city police said that when the complaint was initially registered, no mention was made of a casteist slur; later, when the statement was recorded again, a casteist slur was mentioned, and therefore the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was invoked.



Counsel for Bhardwaj said an FIR was registered against his client on June 23, following which a notice was issued on June 27 seeking Bhardwaj's appearance for questioning.



"I appeared for questioning on June 29. After that, I was allowed to go. Then, after some political developments, I was arrested on September 4. After my arrest, a new FIR (under POCSO Act) was registered," his lawayer said. -- PTI