Chennai Customs seizes hydroponic ganja worth Rs 97 lakh, arrests passenger

17:14

Customs officials at Chennai International Airport have seized 2.79 kg of hydroponic ganja worth approximately Rs 97 lakh and arrested a passenger arriving from Dubai, officials said on Monday.



Acting on passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger who arrived from Dubai on Sunday.



According to a press release, the passenger had attempted to exit through the Green Channel without declaring any dutiable goods.



A detailed examination of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of four transparent, airtight packets containing dried greenish-brown flowering and fruiting tops suspected to be hydroponically cultivated cannabis. The contraband was concealed in a baby diaper bag, a detergent powder packet and a chessboard box.



The seized material, weighing 2,794 grams, tested positive for ganja using a narcotic drug detection kit and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.



The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while further investigation is underway. -- PTI