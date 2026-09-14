CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian death case

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The Mumbai police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.



A week later, Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths. -- PTI

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Monday.Earlier this month, the Bombay high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Salian's death and pulled up Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation "raises more questions than answers".The bench criticised the police for treating the case only as an accidental death for six years and pointed to "glaring discrepancies" in the investigation.Salian, who had briefly worked as Rajput's manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.