Bengal bypolls: TMC rebels announce candidates for Nandigram, Rejinagar

22:23

Former Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee./ANI Photo

The rebel TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday named its candidates for the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats, taking the electoral battle with the Mamata Banerjee-led camp to the next level amid an unresolved dispute over the party's name, organisational control and election symbol.



Mohammad Eteshamul Haque will contest from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district as the rebel TMC candidate, while Safiuddin Sheikh has been nominated from Rejinagar in Murshidabad.



The decision assumes significance as it is the first major electoral test for the rival faction since the TMC split following the party's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.



The Ritabrata camp had earlier said it would not field a candidate from Nandigram if Mamata Banerjee herself contested the seat.



With Mamata Banerjee not entering the fray, the faction has now put up its nominee, setting the stage for a direct contest between the two TMC camps.



The Mamata-led faction had on Sunday announced Sanchita Pradhan (Dey), a new face, as its candidate from Nandigram and former MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury from Rejinagar. -- PTI