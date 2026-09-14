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Armed assailants open fire at house in Punjab's Phagwara; seven booked

Mon, 14 September 2026
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16:15
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Armed bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at a house early Monday and sped away on their motorcycles, police said on Monday, adding that nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The police recovered three empty shells and one live cartridge from the site, they said.

The assailants, some of them with muffled faces, also tried to gatecrash by making a vain attempt to break open the main gate of the house, complainant Priyanshu Kumar said, according to the police.

The complainant told the police that the assailants damaged the main gate by hitting it with sharp-edged weapons.

The police said seven accused have been identified, adding that old rivalry is said to be the reason behind the incident.

Phagwara Sub-divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) Major Singh, when contacted, said that a case has been registered under various BNS Sections, including attempt to murder, mischief causing damage to property, criminal intimidation and relevant sections of the Arms Act against seven assailants, all local residents. -- PTI

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