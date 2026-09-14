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Alex Gibney says he reached out to Elon Musk but got no response

Mon, 14 September 2026
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17:25
Elon Musk/Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
Elon Musk/Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney said he tried reaching out to tech billionaire Elon Musk following his legal threat but got no response.

Gibney's documentary "Musk" recently premiered at Venice International Film Festival. The almost four hour long film is an unvarnished analytical portrait of billionaire Elon Musk, examining his rise, business tactics, and immense political and social influence.

Earlier, Musk called the directorial nothing but "hit film" and addressed Gibney as the director who "lacks integrity" and is a "bitter old man who lost the plot long ago", in a series of posts on his X handle.

"I reached out immediately… But he clearly wasn't interested in talking. We made so many formal outreaches to him, and with the exception of his remarks on Twitter, we received nothing back," Gibney said during a keynote conversation in Toronto, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

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