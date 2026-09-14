Actor Rashmika Mandanna wraps shooting for 'Ranabaali'

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Actor Rashmika Mandanna/Courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram





It was previously slated to release on September 11, according to a press release.



Mandanna will essay the role of Jayamma in the film and Deverakonda will feature as Ranabaali. It is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and draws from historical accounts, oral histories and lesser-known episodes from the period between 1854 and 1878.



Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for films such as The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, also features in the film.



It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series Films and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Music and background score are by composer duo Ajay-Atul. -- PTI

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has wrapped shooting for her film, a period action drama set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in the Rayalaseema region.The film features her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda and will release on October 16 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.