Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

79K traffickers arrested under Punjab's anti-drug campaign: DGP

Mon, 14 September 2026
Share:
21:51
File image
File image
The Punjab police arrested more than 79,000 drug smugglers and recovered over 3,800 kg heroin since the launch of the anti-drug campaign, "Yudh Nashian Virudh", an officials said.

The police registered 60,582 FIRs and arrested 79,784 drug smugglers, including 708 big fish involved in 354 commercial-scale cases, with each case involving recoveries of over 2 kg of heroin, since the launch of Yudh Nashian Virudh on March 1, last year, DGP Gaurav Yadav said while addressing the media here.

Sharing details, he said, till September 10, 2026, the overall drug recoveries touched a record 3,803 kg of heroin, 976 kg of opium, 46 tonnes of poppy husk, 1,325 kg of ganja, and 78 lakh intoxicant capsules/tablets.

Punjab accounts for approximately 60 per cent of India's total heroin recovery, he said.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he highlighted the impact of professional and scientific investigation and said, "Professional and scientific investigations spearheaded by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) have elevated Punjab's conviction rate to 89 per cent, setting a benchmark across India. As many as 13,430 NDPS cases were decided since March 1, 2025, with convictions secured in 11,981 of them."

The ANTF operational model has also drawn national praise, with ANTF, Additional Director General of Police, Nilabh Kishore recently addressing Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad, on combating drug trafficking and how professional investigation helped in increasing the conviction rate. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6,500 pilgrims evacuated after landslide in Rudraprayag
LIVE! 6,500 pilgrims evacuated after landslide in Rudraprayag

Modi-Xi BRICS meeting: A new era for India-China ties?
Modi-Xi BRICS meeting: A new era for India-China ties?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a crucial consensus during the BRICS summit, agreeing that China and India should be partners, not rivals. The leaders pledged to...

Disha death: 'CBI FIR names Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea, others'
Disha death: 'CBI FIR names Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea, others'

The CBI has registered an FIR in the Disha Salian death case, following a Bombay High Court order that criticised Mumbai Police for its six-year delay and "glaring discrepancies" in the investigation. Salian, former manager of Sushant...

TMC rebels challenge Mamata, field candidates for Bengal bypolls
TMC rebels challenge Mamata, field candidates for Bengal bypolls

A rebel Trinamool Congress faction, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, has named candidates for two assembly bypolls in West Bengal, directly challenging the Mamata Banerjee-led camp. This move escalates the internal party battle, particularly...

Masood Azhar still on Pak's most-wanted list, Rs 7 mn bounty
Masood Azhar still on Pak's most-wanted list, Rs 7 mn bounty

Pakistan continues to offer a 7 million rupee reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, who remains on the Federal Investigation Agency's "Red Book" of most-wanted terrorists. This development...