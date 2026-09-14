6,500 pilgrims evacuated after landslide in Rudraprayag

20:34

A view from the landslide hit site in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand./ANI Photo

A landslide near the Chirbasa helipad on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district partially damaged the road, leaving a large number of pilgrims unable to cross the stretch.



Following the information, an SDRF team from Sonprayag post, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, reached the spot immediately on the directions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.



The SDRF team coordinated with the police, DDRF and local administration to carry out relief and rescue operations. Despite the challenging conditions, the team has been continuously assisting pilgrims in safely crossing the partially damaged stretch.



According to SDRF, "So far, more than 6,500 pilgrims have been safely evacuated from the affected stretch. In addition, around 600-700 horses and mules have also been safely moved across the route."



SDRF personnel continue to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims and horses and mules with utmost promptness and dedication despite the difficult and risky conditions.