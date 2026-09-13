Xi Jinping leaves India as BRICS Summit concludes

13:10





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President also held a bilateral meeting, strengthening the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.



During the meeting, Xi Jinping said China and India should view their bilateral ties from a strategic perspective, keeping in mind the long-term development of relations.



"China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective," Xi said during his meeting with PM Modi.



Xi said that although China and India are different, the two countries have been able to "support and help each other to achieve common development."



The Chinese President noted that this was his second visit to New Delhi in 12 years and said the two leaders had met more than 20 times during the period, leading to "a series of important consensuses".



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the bilateral meeting, expressed gratitude to China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship.



"It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship," PM Modi said.



"We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India," he added. -- ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday departed from New Delhi after participating in the two-day BRICS Summit chaired by India.Xi Jinping attended the BRICS Session spanned two days, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.