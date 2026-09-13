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World without rules is like ...: Xi Jinping

Sun, 13 September 2026
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The BRICS should leverage its close ties with emerging markets and Global South to safeguard supply chains, and foster a large integrated market, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday as he proposed a five-point initiative to boost trade, manufacturing, investment, and technology cooperation.

In an address at the concluding session of the BRICS Summit, he called upon the leaders of the grouping to work towards writing a "new chapter of strength through unity for the Global South," asserting that the logic that "might makes right" should have been discarded long ago.

"A world without rules is like a crossroads without traffic lights, where chaos and disorder are all but guaranteed. Fairness and justice is a universal aspiration, and international rules must be written by all countries," he said.

Xi said the Global South countries should jointly "defend the rule of law in international affairs, safeguard the basic norms of international relations including sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and ensure that international law and international rules are applied to all."

In this context, he underlined the need to shun "double standards", remarks seen as directed at the Western powers "All countries, regardless of their size, strength or wealth, are equal members of the international community," Xi said.

"Global South countries should hold high the banner of multilateralism, uphold the authority and role of the United Nations, support multilateral institutions in advancing reform and increasing efficiency, and ensure the equal participation of all countries in international affairs," he said.

The Chinese president also called for reform of the international financial architecture to increase the representation of developing countries.

Xi's five-point initiative to enhance BRICS cooperation focuses on establishing an inclusive artificial intelligence framework, facilitating trade and investment, deepening digital industry ties, advancing "intelligent manufacturing," and launching a joint science and technology development initiative.

China will be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS-AI open source community to support the cooperation in developing and applying large language models, hold specialised AI seminars and training courses, and build an open AI ecosystem, he said, about the first initiative.

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