Traffic advisory issued for Sunday amid BRICS Summit

00:52

Traffic regulations will remain in force in the notified controlled area from 8 am to 8 pm, particularly during the movement of dignitaries attending the BRICS Summit, according to the advisory.





Separately, traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed around the Arun Jaitley Stadium from 2 pm onwards in view of the India-Afghanistan match scheduled on Sunday evening.

'No parking' restrictions will be enforced on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, JLN Marg and the Ring Road near the Rajghat-ITO Flyover, with vehicles found violating the restrictions liable to be towed away and prosecuted.





Traffic personnel will be deployed in the affected areas to facilitate movement and minimise inconvenience to commuters, the advisory said.

The traffic police urged commuters to check updates, plan their routes, use alternate roads and cooperate with personnel deployed on the ground. -- PTI





IMAGE: Heavy traffic congestion near the 12 Pula Flyover amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday in view of the ongoing BRICS Summit and the India-Afghanistan T20 cricket match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, urging commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid affected areas wherever possible.The traffic police has advised commuters to follow the match-day diversion plan, use the Metro wherever possible and allow extra travel time.People not travelling to the stadium have been advised to avoid the area, wherever feasible, to minimise congestion.According to the match-day advisory, traffic restrictions will be imposed on a need basis from 2 pm to 11:45 pm.Goods vehicles will be restricted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg between Daryaganj and Delhi Gate, JLN Marg between Delhi Gate and Guru Nanak Chowk, Ashaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Turkman Gate, and DDU Marg towards Minto Road and Mirdard Chowk.Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg between Rajghat and Delhi Gate/Rajiv Chowk-Kamla Market, Ashaf Ali Road between Turkman Gate and Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg between Delhi Gate and Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk/ITO Chowk, and DDU Marg towards Minto Road and Mirdard Chowk between 2 pm and 10:30 pm.Entry to the stadium will be through designated gates, while parking for spectators will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road.The traffic police has also notified pick-up and drop-off points for app-based taxis at Gate No. 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College and at Rajghat Chowk.