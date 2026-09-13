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Shinde meets Amit Shah in Mumbai

Sun, 13 September 2026
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19:05
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai during the latter's brief visit to the city.

The two leaders met over breakfast, and the meeting lasted nearly 30 minutes, Shinde's aide said.

Shah also asked the Shiv Sena leader about his recent trip to London, where the latter received the 'Commonwealth Public Leadership and Statesmanship Award'.

The Union home minister arrived in Mumbai earlier in the day to address an event at the Asiatic Society and is also scheduled to attend a function organised by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

Shinde and Shah went to the Asiatic Society in the same vehicle.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, with activist Manoj Jarange announcing an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai starting September 19.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena is a key coalition partner of the BJP in the Mahayuti government.  -- PTI

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